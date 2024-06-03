Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Graduation Day

The 13th Graduation Day was conducted by the Department of Computer Applications of PET Engineering College, Valliyur on May 22. Managing Trustee A. Shahul Hameed, secretary S Khaja Mohideen and treasurer S.M. Jamaludeen were present. Around 20 graduands with their parents attended the ceremony. Principal K Madhan Kumar welcomed the gathering. In his address he also congratulated the graduands and wished them to attain more laurels.Head of the Department Sibi Cynthia and her team had made the arrangements.

FEIRA DI VENDITA, a sales expo was conducted by the Department of Management Studies to promote entrepreneurship skills of the students.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering organised a workshop on career guidance recently. in association with Institution’s Innovation Council Cell. The resource person was V.Manimaran ASP/ IT & Placement Convener – National Engineering College, Kovilpatti.

Old students meet in Pope’s College

The 1964-1965 batch PUC students of Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram visited their alma mater recently. Principal Y.S. Santhi Pon Indira welcomed the old students. It was a special occasion since these were the third batch of students fo the college. Dr. Jones Pandian, Jonathan, retired Judge, Victor Selvaraj, retired Headmaster, Packianathan Easter, High Court lawyer, Vijaya Singh, Rtd.Joint Secretary, Vethamony, Rtd engineer, shared their college day experiences with the present day faculty. College secretary D.Neeger Prince Giftson and Bursar Jebasingh Kores were present.

PVM girl’s feat

J. Krishna Krupa, a student of Class XI of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, secured the second rank in a science talent search examination organised by Vijnana Bharati, in association with National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, NCERT and Ministry of Education, at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19. Her hard work and dedication were appreciated by the management and staff.

