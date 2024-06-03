GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Published - June 03, 2024 07:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Graduation Day in progress at Pet Engineering College, Valliyur

Graduation Day in progress at Pet Engineering College, Valliyur | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Graduation Day

The 13th Graduation Day was conducted by the Department of Computer Applications of PET Engineering College, Valliyur on May 22. Managing Trustee A. Shahul Hameed, secretary S Khaja Mohideen and treasurer S.M. Jamaludeen were present. Around 20 graduands with their parents attended the ceremony. Principal K Madhan Kumar welcomed the gathering. In his address he also congratulated the graduands and wished them to attain more laurels.Head of the Department Sibi Cynthia and her team had made the arrangements.

FEIRA DI VENDITA, a sales expo was conducted by the Department of Management Studies to promote entrepreneurship skills of the students.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering organised a workshop on career guidance recently. in association with Institution’s Innovation Council Cell. The resource person was V.Manimaran ASP/ IT & Placement Convener – National Engineering College, Kovilpatti.

The 1964-1965 batch PUC students at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram

The 1964-1965 batch PUC students at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Old students meet in Pope’s College

The 1964-1965 batch PUC students of Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram visited their alma mater recently. Principal Y.S. Santhi Pon Indira welcomed the old students. It was a special occasion since these were the third batch of students fo the college. Dr. Jones Pandian, Jonathan, retired Judge, Victor Selvaraj, retired Headmaster, Packianathan Easter, High Court lawyer, Vijaya Singh, Rtd.Joint Secretary, Vethamony, Rtd engineer, shared their college day experiences with the present day faculty. College secretary D.Neeger Prince Giftson and Bursar Jebasingh Kores were present.

J. Krishna Krupa, a student of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, who came second in a science talent search examination held in Bhopal)

J. Krishna Krupa, a student of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, who came second in a science talent search examination held in Bhopal) | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

PVM girl’s feat

J. Krishna Krupa, a student of Class XI of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, secured the second rank in a science talent search examination organised by Vijnana Bharati, in association with National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, NCERT and Ministry of Education, at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19. Her hard work and dedication were appreciated by the management and staff.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.