Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Sivan’s advice to girl students

Arunachala College of Engineering for Women, Manavilai near Nagercoil, celebrated its 10th graduation ceremony recently. College chairman T. Krishnaswamy and Principal S. Joseph Jawhar were present. Former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K.Sivan was the chief guest. In his address, he said that girls should take the lead and create innovations for the sustainable development of the country. They must start companies and become job providers. “Do not get discouraged by failure and work hard for achievements,” he said. He awarded degrees to 423 graduates.

Bags gold in Bangkok

Muhil Varshan of Class IX of Kanna International School, Puliyangudi, participated in an International Yoga Competition in Bangkok, Thailand, recently. Six countries participated in the competition . Muhil Varshan won a gold medal in the meet.

Emerging trends discussed

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumaracoil organised a conference on ‘Emerging trends in management and technology’ recently. The event brought together distinguished academicians, industry experts, and researchers. The speakers were Umesh Chandrasekhar, a renowned professor with over 25 years of global marketing experience; Champettil Manoj Krishnan from EM Normandie Business School, Dubai; Paul Giju from ISBAT University, Kampala; and S. Edmond Christopher from City University, Ajman.

FX students go to Malaysia

As many as 27 students and faculty members of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli took part in a mobility programme at Mahsa University in Malaysia recently. The students learnt Artificial Intelligence applications, 3D modeling and printing, microcontroller projects and multimedia presentations. The trip provided various insights on Malyasia’s academic and cultural activities.

Rejoyce held

Joy University at Vadakkankulam hosted its cultural fest, Rejoyce, recently. Actress Ivana was the special guest. The festival was inaugurated by Chancellor S.A. Joy Raja and Pro Chancellor Gino Joy Raja. JU Wave, the inhouse newsletter with insightful articles, creative works and campus updates, was released on the occasion. Controller Of Examinations M.L. Jones and Dean-Academics John De Britto were present. Various cultural events and sports competitions were conducted.

Back in school

The 1964-SSLC batch students of Sawyerpuram Pope Memorial High School in Thoothukudi district met at their alma mater on May 25. The function started with prayer at the school chapel. The alumni went around the school campus, visiting their classrooms, laboratory and library. After lunch, they gathered in DSF Plaza and shared their experiences about their school days after 60 years. It was a memorable days for the 20 former students. Packianathan Easter, Vedhamani Israel and Victor Selvaraj had made the arrangements for the meet.