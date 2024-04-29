GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 29, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A winner being felicitated during the Sports Day at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor

A winner being felicitated during the Sports Day at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sports Day at PET

PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, conducted its 26th Sports Day on April 24. Various sports and games were held for students and staff members. Students who won medals at the University level were honoured. Individual Championship for boys was bagged by Micheal Antonyof IV CSE, and for girls by Uma Subhashini of III CSE. The arrangements were done by Ruban Daniel, AP/CIVIL and Physical Director Savari Simon Chinnappa.

Winners being felicitated at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi

Winners being felicitated at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Contests at FCRI

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi organised an inter-collegiate quiz competition, FIZZOREE, and an inter-collegiate cultural competition, FISFEST, on April 22 and 23, respectively. Dr. MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayeru emerged winner and took the Delphinus Trophy. The institute at Ponneri was the runner-up. Institute of Fisheries Biotechnology, OMR Campus, Chennai won the third position. V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi won the trophy. College of Fish Nutrition and Feed Technology, Madhavaram, Chennai was the runner-up and the institute at Ponneri was the second runner-up. A. Joycilin Shermila, Principal, Annammal College of Education for Women, Thoothukudi was the chief guest for FIZZOREE, and M. Kasinathapandian, Joint Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Thoothukudi, for FISFEST.

Alumni of M.S.P.Velayutha Nadar Lakshmithaiammal Polytechnic College, Pavoorchatram at their alma mater

Alumni of M.S.P.Velayutha Nadar Lakshmithaiammal Polytechnic College, Pavoorchatram at their alma mater | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Alumni meet

An alumni meet was held at M.S.P.Velayutha Nadar Lakshmithaiammal Polytechnic College, Pavoorchatram on April 20. Around 980 former students were present. The alumni were excited to relive their memories. Former heads of the departments and former faculties were also present. An Alumini Advisory Forum was inaugurated on the occasion. College correspondent K. Lakshmi Anand and Principal G. Ramesh were present.

Graduation Day ceremony in progress at V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi

Graduation Day ceremony in progress at V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Graduation Day

Graduation Day was held at at V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi recently. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT University, Vellore delivered the Graduation Day address and conferred degrees upon candidates. In the academic year 2022-23, 785 students passed their university exams - 551 graduates from aided stream and 234 from unaided stream, and 709 students received their degrees in convocation gown.

