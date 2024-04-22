Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 22, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Sports Day

St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, organised Sports Day on April 6. M.Antony Raj, Principal, St. Xavier’s College of Education, Palayamkottai was the chief guest. S. Jebasheela Jenifer, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, welcomed the gathering. Principal Rev. Sr. L. Vasanthi Medona offered felicitations. The chief guest, in his address, stressed the importance of sports and games and physical activities for women, especially for emotional and social development.

Summer camp

Esaki Vidyaashram, Tenkasi, is conducting a summer camp for its students. The camp aims to develop self-confidence, leadership skills, social skills and physical fitness of students. There will be athletics and games such as football, cricket, kho-kho, handball, archery, silambam, taekwondo, shooting and gymnastics. Extra-curricular activities such as chess, western music, western dance, classical dance, music band and public speaking are also being taught, besides pencil shading, free hand drawing, watercolour painting, pot painting and oil painting. The camp will end on April 30.

All aboard QE II

National Engineering College Global Alumni Reunion and Alumni Association general body meeting was held aboard Queen Elizabeth II at Port Rashid, Dubai on April 13. Nearly 260 alumni and their families from various countries participated in the gathering, the first of its kind outside India. Correspondent K.R.Arunachalam and Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel were present. K.Kalimuthu, the Consul General of India in Dubai, was the chief guest. Samiullah Khan, CEO of Dubai SAIF AIR Tech, was the guest speaker. Alumni who excelled in their work were felicitated. Also, a new president and executive members were elected for the Alumni Association. The alumni reminisced about their college days with their professors and others. K.G.Srinivasagan and D.Vignesh Kumar were the programme coordinators.

NSS camp held

Under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, students from the Department of Mathematics of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, wielded brushes and painted the walls at Kalangarai village under Korampallam panchayat on April 12. Rev. Sr. Jessie Fernando, Principal; Rev. Sr. S. Kulandai Therese, Vice Principal; and Selva Prabha, panchayat president, were present. G. Priscilla Pacifica, Assistant Professor, coordinated the efforts.

Intra-college contests held

Einstein Group of Institutions, Tirunelveli, celebrated E- TALENTINO 2K24, an intra-college competition on April 12 and 13. Competitions were held in 28 categories for students of Einstein College of Engineering and Einstein College of Arts and Sciences. Einstein-Mart was organised by students of Master of Business Administration on the sidelines of the event. R. Velayutham and A. Murugesan, Principals, were present. HoDs M. Suresh Thangakrishnan (Computer Science and Engineering), and S. Sathiya Arunachalam (Mechanical Engineering) had made the arrangements.

UPSC classes start at BVM

Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, inaugurated UPSC classes recently. Giftson Kirubaran, the Principal, gave an insight into the curriculum, examinations, and grading system tailored for the academic year 2024-25. UPSC preparation book was released on the occasion. Chairman. Mohanakrishnan and secretary Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan were present.

College Day

St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai celebrated its 13th College Day on April 17. Shabin Bright, Founder of Nirthya Shanthi Academy of Divine Fine Arts, was the chief guest. Edwin Gnanadhas , Principal, presented the annual report. Certificates of merit were presented by Rev.Fr. V. John Bosco, chairman, and Rev.Fr.Sam F. Matthew, secretary.

