Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 15, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Conference on cultural studies

A two-day conference on ‘Cultural studies in Indian socio-literary scenario’ was organised by the PG and Research Department of English, V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, in collaboration with BIR Tikendrajit University, Manipur on April 3 and 4. Dhan Singh Rawat, the Higher Education Minister of Uttarakhand, inaugurated the conference. In his address, Ashok Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor, BIR Tikendrajit University, Manipur, stressed the coexistence of culture. K. Brant Knutzen of Southern Illinois University spoke on invasion of AI in the modern culture. zThe other speakers were M. Ramakrishnan of Central University of Jharkhand; P. Sreekumar of Central University of Kerala; Vincent B Netto of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Kollam; and S. Prabakar of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University R. Ajith of V.O.C college coordinated the conference.

Workshop at PET A five-day workshop on ‘Essentials of Web and App Development’ was organised by the Department of Computer Applications of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor from April 1 to 5. The workshop focused on web development using HTML and CSS, and App Development using Google Console. The resource person was M. Dharsshine Mari Prabharan (2015-2018 batch), MD, MP Web Info, Tisayanvillai. She gave an exhaustive idea on developing simple websites using Google sites. She also spoke on emerging career options for web developers. P. Nazrin Beham, AP, Computer Applications, had made the arrangements.

ROSE unveiled

Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam, unveiled ROSE (Rojavanam’s Optimised Student Educator), an AI teacher, on April 13. U. Arunachalam, Dean (Retd.), Kanniyakumari Government Medical College; John R.D. Santhosham, District judge (Retd); Arul Kannan and Arul Jothi, Chairman and vice-chairman of the school, respectively, Eric Miller, Dean; Binumon, Senior Principal; and K.M.C. Kamarajini, Principal, offered felicitations. J. Asir Packiyaraj, Director of ISRO, Mahendragiri, in his keynote address, emphasised the transformative power of embracing new technologies. N. Shunmuga Kumar, former Director of DRDO, Bengaluru, in his address, recalled the words of Abdul Kalam, where he focused on the importance of Attention, Affection and Appreciation which the teachers must apply while handling classes.

Programme on NDLI

St. Xavier’s College of Education, Palayamkottai, NDLI Council, and IIT Kharagpur jointly organised an awareness programme on NDLI and inauguration of NDLI Reader’s Club on April 10 through Google Meet. M. Antony Raj, Principal I/C and Patron of NDLI Reader’s Club, welcomed the gathering. Rev. Fr. S. Mariya Singarayar, SJ, felicitated the gathering. T. Raja, Librarian and secretary, NDLI Reader’s Club, was the resource person. Dubendu Chakraborty, Senior Outreach Manager (South), NDLI, IIT Kharagpur, spoke on user awareness of NDLI and the functions of the NDLI Reader’s Club. S. Sherlin, Vice Principal and president, NDLI Reader’s Club, was present.

