Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 08, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Annual Day being celebrated at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Annual Day at NEC

The 40th Annual Day of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti was celebrated on April 6. K. Ramesh, Vice-President, Ashok Leyland, Chennai, and a distinguished alumnus (Mechanical Engineering 1989-1993 batch), was the chief guest. Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel presented the annual report. The top three academic achievers from each department received prizes. Best Outgoing Student was awarded to M.Guru Prasad (ECE) and J.Ramya (EEE). S. Mathivannan, Principal, K.R. Arts and Science College, and A. Rajeshwaran, Principal, Lakshmi Ammal Polytechnic College, were present. Professor L. Kalaivani had coordinated the programme.

Winner of an event getting a shield at the inter-collegiate meet held at vPET Engineering College, Valliyoor | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Talento 2k24

The Department of Management Studies of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, conducted an inter-collegiate meet, ‘Talento 2k24,’ for UG Students on April 4. Nearly 130 students from various colleges participated. Events like mime, art from waste, connection, mehandi, Just a Minute, business quiz, face painting, ad-zap took place. A. Jalal welcomed the gathering. Principal K. Madhan Kumar and management trustee A. Sahul Hameed offered felicitations.

