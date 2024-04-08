GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 08, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Annual Day being celebrated at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti

Annual Day being celebrated at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Annual Day at NEC

The 40th Annual Day of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti was celebrated on April 6. K. Ramesh, Vice-President, Ashok Leyland, Chennai, and a distinguished alumnus (Mechanical Engineering 1989-1993 batch), was the chief guest. Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel presented the annual report. The top three academic achievers from each department received prizes. Best Outgoing Student was awarded to M.Guru Prasad (ECE) and J.Ramya (EEE). S. Mathivannan, Principal, K.R. Arts and Science College, and A. Rajeshwaran, Principal, Lakshmi Ammal Polytechnic College, were present. Professor L. Kalaivani had coordinated the programme.

Winner of an event getting a shield at the inter-collegiate meet held at vPET Engineering College, Valliyoor

Winner of an event getting a shield at the inter-collegiate meet held at vPET Engineering College, Valliyoor | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Talento 2k24

The Department of Management Studies of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, conducted an inter-collegiate meet, ‘Talento 2k24,’ for UG Students on April 4. Nearly 130 students from various colleges participated. Events like mime, art from waste, connection, mehandi, Just a Minute, business quiz, face painting, ad-zap took place. A. Jalal welcomed the gathering. Principal K. Madhan Kumar and management trustee A. Sahul Hameed offered felicitations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.