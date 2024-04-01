Tirunelveli Campus Connect

April 01, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Management fest conducted

The Faculty of Management Studies at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE), Kanniyakumari, organised a two-day management fest, ASPIRA 2K24, on March 26 and 27. Students from various colleges took part in a plethora of competitions. Alexander Jacob, IPS, and Raju Narayanaswamy, IAS, graced the occasion. Dr. Jacob, a retired police officer who rose to the rank of Director General of Police in the Kerala police force, delivered the chief guest address, sharing insights garnered from his illustrious career. Dr. Raju Narayanaswamy, a celebrated author, inaugurated the event and gave an inspiring address. In the grand finale, Pro Chancellor R. Perumalsamy and Vice-Chancellor Tessy Thomas felicitated the winners.

Graduation Day

Good Shepherd Matric Higher Secondary School, Alwarkurichi organised Graduation Day on March 23. Jairus, Director, Nimrod Hospital, Kadayam was the chief guest. He was honoured by Correspondent S.Antony Babu. Principal Josephine Vimala presented the presidential address. The KG students entertained the audience with their cultural programme. S.Meeral, Headmistress, had made the arrangements.

Career guidance programme at NEC

National Engineering College hosted ‘Silaiyum Neeyae! Sirpiyum Neeyae!,’ a career guidance conclave on March 23. R. Ashwin, an educational analyst, was the resource person. He spoke about well-known people who succeeded in different fields after graduating from government schools. They spoke only Tamil, he said. He gave tips on how to prepare for the entrance exam conducted by renowned colleges. He advised the students to improve their aptitude, verbal skills, logical reasoning, and general knowledge to land in an ideal employment before getting the degree. He asked the students to give priority to the institute rather than the preferred field or branch. The winners of 5th State-level online objective test were honored with certificates.

Hands-on training

A three-day hands-on training on ‘Aquatic taxonomy and diversity assessment’ was organised at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi from March 26 to 28. A total of 23 participants including research scholars, project fellows and teaching faculty participated. V.K. Venkataramani, former Dean and Adjunct Professor, offered felicitations. R. Durairaja, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Workshop held

The ECE Department (R and D, IIC, IETE) of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, organised a workshop on ‘Prototype and process design development’ on March 27 and 28. The resource person was an expert in the field of embedded systems. The workshop covered topics such as prototyping fundamentals, process design principles, hands-on prototyping techniques, iterative design processes, risk management strategies, and analysis of real-world case studies. Principal K.Madhan Kumar and HoD C. Rekha distributed certificates to participants.

Conference at FX

The Department of Computer Science and Business Systems of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, conducted a conference on Future Technology Advancement recently. E. Golden Julie oft Anna University, Tirunelveli campus, was the chief guest. M Nisansala Sevwandi Perera, Research Scientist at ATR, Japan, and Mayank Raikwar, Post-doctoral Researcher from University of Oslo, Norway, shared their expertise with the researchers through virtual mode. Under the guidance of S. Gomathi, HoD, the event was coordinated by Assistant Professors M. Yasmin and A. Anitha.

BVM students’ feat

Students from Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, clinched the first prize in a water rocket launching competition organised by Tirunelveli District Science Centre in commemoration of World Water Day. Jayaram and Sujay, representing the school, who earned the top spot were congratulated by school chairman Mohanakrishnan, secretary Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan and Principal Vanitha.

Hands-on training

A hands-on training programme on ‘Estimating iodine in salt using iodometric titration’ was held at St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi on March 26. It was jointly organised by Empower India and Nutrition International. A.Sankar, honorary secretary of Empower India, the chief guest, spoke on the importance of Iodine and the testing. Principal Jessie Fernando presided over the programme. Saravanan, Mariappan and Ramamoorthy handled the technical sessions.

