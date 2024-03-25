Tirunelveli Campus Connect

March 25, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Convocation at Rojavanam

Convocation ceremony was held at Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam recently. Chairman Arul Kannan and vice-chairman Arul Jothi presided over the function. The chief guest was Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Dean Prince Pious. The guest of honour was former Dean Arunachalam who gave away prizes and shields to winners of various events. Nearly 300 students and parents participated, Dean Eric Miller offered felicitations. Principal Kamarajini proposed the vote of thanks.

FX students win project competition

A team of students from Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli bagged the first prize in the 14th International Project Competition held in Chennai. Six teams from Ideation lab of FX participated in VISAI 2024 The team, EliteProwess - S.Vinusha (II CSE) , G.B. Kaladevi (IV B.Tech IT), M.Yamuna Rupini (II CSE) - won the first prize with a cash award. The team, EliteVision - S.Nasrin Fathima (IV IT), L. Caroline Grace (III CSE) and S. Essakiraja (III IT) - and Elite Mindz team - J Joel and N Arumugam (III CSBS) - won special awards.

Webinar held

A webinar was organised in commemoration of World Taxonomist Appreciation Day at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi on March 19. V. K Venkataramani, former Dean and Adjunct Professor, explained marine fish diversity, classification and identification of marine fishes, criteria to be followed while erecting new species or revising classification of species. Faculty members - N. Moulitharan, E. Suresh, R. Durairaja and C. Sudhan - were present.

NEC gets grant

The Department of Science and Technology has recommended National Engineering College, Kovilpatti for establishing an Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) with a grant of Rs 3.92 lakh - the total project cost being Rs 5 crore. The primary objective of the iTBI is to foster innovation culture among students, faculty members and local community and to motivate innovative start-ups from them that promote the circular economy and effective waste management system through cutting edge technologies such as Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. To promote such activities K.R. Innovation Center of NEC offers various types of training conducted by renowned trainers and organises workshops and design thinking classes to impart unique skills, talents, innovative ideas and innovative thoughts among students and aspiring entrepreneurs. Talented and interested entrepreneurs are given resources such as space, seed money and business support to develop products.

On smart materials

The Department of Physics of St. Mary’s College conducted a conference on ‘Exploring the frontiers of smart materials’ on March 15, in collaboration with Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram. Arunai Nambiraj of VIT, Vellore, Devaraj Singh and Veer Bahadur Singh of Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, UP, and Sasikala Ganapathy of Crystal growth Centre, Anna University, Chennai were the resource persons. Poongkodi, Principal, Kamaraj College, delivered the Valedictory address.

Caterpillar’s visit to college

A team from Caterpillar, a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, visited Arunachala College of Engineering for Women, Nagercoil to sign a collaboration agreement. Joseph Zacharias, Dipankar Ghosh and Gracious Leo from Caterpillar were in the team which explored avenues to teach students skill sets through workshops and training sessions. They will select 100 students and offer internship and later jobs. Krishnaswamy chairman, S. Joseph Jawhar, Principal, Director Dharun Surath, were present.

