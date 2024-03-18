Tirunelveli Campus Connect

March 18, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Memorial Day

Memorial Day of founder of K.R. Consortium and Institutions K. Ramasamy was observed at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti on March 12. Annadanam, cleanliness activities, medical camp and blood donation camps were held. A memorial lecture on ‘Renewable energy – importance and potential’ was delivered by P. Kumar (an alumnus of 1984-88 batch), Head, Wind Turbine Manufacturing, Renew Power India, Chennai. The event was presided over by chairman Chennammal Ramasamy, Vice Chairman K.R.Krishna Moorthy, Correspondent K.R. Arunachalam, secretary C.Sankaranarayanan, Director S.Shanmugavel and Principals K.Kalidasa Murugavel, S.Mathivannan, and A. Rajeswaran.

Mock Interview

The Department of Civil Engineering of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, organised a mock interview on March 11. Twenty-five students participated in it. Principal K. Madhan kumar welcomed the gathering. E. Paulanna of Prince Consultant, M. Muthukumar of Muthu Construction, Mohamed Usman of M.Strutires and M.A.Jameel Navas of M. Structures were present. The students had a chance to learn from the experiences of these professionals. From refining interview techniques to gaining insight into emerging trends, the event provided a comprehensive platform to students to improve themselves.

FX anniversary

The 24th anniversary of Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli was celebrated on March 8. Actor Soori attended the function as a special guest. The function was presided over by Scad Education Group Founder Cletus Babu and Vice President Amali Cletus Babu. Managing Director Arunbabu, Director Augusti Priyadarshini Arunbabu were the guests of honour. Special guest was Votas universal, Tirunelveli Project Director Thanigai Murugan. Mr. Soori, in his address, said, “Though I am not educated, I am self-confident. I have received award in Berlin. Believe in yourself, you can do it.’

Alumni meeting

Don Bosco College of Arts and Science, Keezha Eral organized its 8th Annual General Meeting for its alumni on March 16. Approximately 200 alumni were present. The chief guest was Rev. Fr. Henry Domnic SDB, Provincial Delegate of APPDB-INT, and the guest of honour was S. Santhosh, its president. Secretary Rev. S. Victor Antony Raj SDB and Principal R.D. Thilaga were present.

Prison literature

The Department of English of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, in collaboration with Holy Cross Home Science College, jointly organised a seminar on ‘Prison literature: narratives unchained’ on March 14. Literature written from prison, literature on prison life, prison politics and concepts on prison were discussed by Tapas Chakrabarti, Hemchandracharya, Gujarat University. Babita Justin of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Mohamed Haneef of Sadakathullah Appa College, Tirunelveli, were the resource Persons.

Conference held

A conference on ‘Interdisciplinary collaboration and opportunities: social science, STEM and Information Science’ was organized by Sankar Polytechnic College, Tirunelveli; San Jose State University, USA; and SALIS, India IOC-ICO on February 28 and 29. A. Sankara Subramanian, Principal of SPC, delivered the presidential address. Susan Alman of San Jose State University delivered the keynote address. R.Gopalakrishnan, Principal of KSRCT, Tiruchengode, spoke on ‘Importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and opportunities.’ N. Raja from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Kumulur, was the Rapporteur General of the conference. Zoom platform was used for the online conference with YouTube live streaming.