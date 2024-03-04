Tirunelveli Campus Connect

March 04, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Annual Day

Annual Day was celebrated at Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam, Nagercoil, recently. Arul Kannan, Chairman of Rojavanam group of Educational Institutions, Arul Jothi, the Vice Chairman, and Binumon, the Senior Principal, were present. Sreemath Saithanyaji Maharaj Swamigal of Vivekananda Ashram, Vellimalai, inaugurated the function. Kamarajini, the Principal, read the annual report. Arunachalam, Retd. Dean, Asaripallam Government Medical College, and Kumaraswamy, Retd Headmaster, D.V.D. Higher Secondary School, offered felicitations. The special invitee was Rajaraman, debate speaker.

AI and its impact

The PG and Research Department of English of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, organised a conference on February 29. Alby Grace, the HoD, welcomed the gathering. Principal Sr. Sahayaselvi was present. In the first session, Rev. Francis M. Peter, former Professor XLRI School of Business, Jamshedpur, delved into innovative ways literature and language emerge and converge with AI in reshaping the future of the people. In the second session, U. Peter Sahaya Raj, MD, INDYDENOUS FASHIONS, Chennai., spoke on ‘digital war’ that hacks websites, steals data and sells it for billions of dollars, without bloodshed. In the third session, M.T. Saju, a journalist from Thiruvananthapuram, examined the importance of new media such as social networks, interactive communication and the engagement of a massive group of audience.

On aeronautics

A symposium ‘Vyomatantra’24’ was conducted by the Department of Aeronautical Engineering of PSN College of Engineering and Technology. Tirunelveli, on February 28. B. Lebonah, Deputy Division Head, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, delivered the keynote address. She spoke on booming research areas such as hypersonic flight, AI techniques in aircraft, additive manufacturing techniques and zero emission aircraft, etc.

Conference on bioprospecting

The Department of Botany of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi organised a two-day conference on ‘Microalgae: Biodiversity and Bioprospecting’ on February 20 and 21. The event was inaugurated by N. Thajuddin, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BSA Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai. Mr. Thajuddin, Lewis Oscar from Houston Methodist Hospital, S. Nagaraj from Centre for Advanced Studies in Botany, University of Madras, Chennai, M. Muthukumaran of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, Chennai, Praveen Kumar Ramasamy of Danish Technological Institute, Taastrup, Denmark, and P. Hanumantha Rao of Madras Christian College were the resource persons.

The college also hosted a seminar on ‘Role of Women in Enculturation Trajectories’ on February 23. Parvathy Menon from All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram, Arvinder Kaur Pabla from SGT University, Gurgaon and Venkatraman, Former Principal of Rajapalayam Rajus College ,spoke on various topics.