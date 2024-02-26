Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 26, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Faculty Exchange Programme

The Department of Botany of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, recently conducted a Faculty Exchange Programme with Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, marking a major step towards promoting academic collaboration and knowledge sharing. The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding that included this effort. In accordance with the requirements of MoU, seven academic staff members from each college took part in the exchange programme. By giving lectures to undergraduate and postgraduate students for 30 hours, the visiting faculty members contributed to the enrichment of the learning environment. Rev. Sr. Arockia Jenecius Alphonse, HoD, in her address, said the programme gave the students an opportunity to study under specialists.

Saplings planted

A saplings planting programme was conducted by NSS volunteers of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor on February 22. Fifteen saplings were planted at designated areas on the campus. Principal K. Madhankumar, managing trustee A. Shahul Hameed, secretary S.Khaja Mohideen and treasurer S.M.Jamaludeen were present. G.P. Rajesh, NSS Programme Officer, had made the arrangements.

MoU signed

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Brahmos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited on February 22. The MoU was officially signed and handed over by A. Joseph, Distinguished Scientist (Rtd) of DRDO and Managing Director of BATL, in the presence of University Chancellor A.P. Majeed Khan.S. Aniyan of BATL presented an overview of the facilities and activities of Brahmos Aerospace, shedding light on the potential areas of collaboration.

Conference at FX

The IT Department of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, conducted the 4th international conference, ‘ICCAT 24,’ recently. The special guest on the occasion. Manish of SCMS College of Engineering, Trivandrum. delivered the keynote address. Chinnathurai Manthiramoorthy, Software Analyst, Abbott Laboratories, USA, addressed online. The students presented papers on various topics related to Advanced Computing and Communication Technology. An international collection of papers was published at the conference.

Talent expo

A talent expo and science exhibition for Grades I – IX was conducted at IIP Laxmi Raman Global School, Tirunelveli on February 23 and 24. The students showcased their diverse talents. Correspondent S. R. Anantharaman, Administrative Director S. A. Rajkumar, Managing Director S. A. Suresh Kumar, Trustees Deepa Rajkumar and Rajeswari Suresh Kumar and Principal C. Indumathy and Academic Coordinator V. Lakshmi were present.

