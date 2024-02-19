Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 19, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Lamp lighting ceremony held

CET College of Nursing, Thidal, Kanniyakumari district, conducted lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony of I year B.Sc Nursing students on February 8.

Basheer Ahamed, correspondent, Shahul Hameed, secretary, and Saadiq Ali, treasurer, were present. The chief guest was Selvi Manikyam, and the guest of honour Abdul Kather Jilani - both DGMs of KIMS Health. Premila, Principal, and Sargunam, Vice-Principal, were present. Sudha Rani Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Contribution of thinkers

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi, in association with Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), Ministry of Education, organised a lecture on ‘Philosophical contribution of contemporary thinkers’ on February 10. B.William Dharma Raja, Head, Department of Education, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, was the chief guest. R. Annadurai of Madurai Kamaraj University, K.Thiyagu of Central University. N. Allimuthu, organising secretary, gave a brief report of the programme. S. Davasuba, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Motivational programme

The High and Higher Secondary Schools wing of C.S.I Thoothukudi-Nazareth Diocese organised a motivational programme for outgoing higher secondary students at Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, on February 3.

More than 21 schools from 6 councils participated in the programme. S.John Kennady, former Principal of St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, listed avenues of career waiting to be explored. David.K.Pillai from The Philippines invited the students to pursue medicine there. Principals of 10 Diocesan institutions presented the advantages of pursuing a career in their respective colleges through slides and video aids. S. Alice Deva Prasanna of Victoria Girls Higher.Secondary School who secured first place in a national-level long jump event was honoured on the occasion.

Workshop on plant kingdom

The Department of Botany of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi organised a workshop on ‘Taxonomic tale of plant kingdom’ on February 8 and 9. Shreekar Pant of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri; R. Murugan of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi; and D. Narasimhan of Madras Christian College, were the resource persons. Totally 150 participants from colleges in and around Thoothukudi attended the programme.

Green technology

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti organised a six-day programme on ‘Green Technology’ from February 5 to 10.

Raman Vedarajan, Scientist, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, Chennai, the chief guest, spoke on fuel cell technologies. M. Vivekanadhan, CEO, TryCAE Industrial Engineering, Tiruchi, spoke on the importance of energy audits. There were many other talks by experts. An industrial visit to the Indigirid solar power plant, Chettikurichi, was also organised for the participants.

Workshop held

The Department of Commerce, and Banking and Finance of Kamaraj Women’s College, Thoothukudi organised a workshop on ‘Modernise Hiring - HR Aspects’ on February 13.

Gopala Krishnan of Kamaraj College was the resource person. M.Vanmathi, Principal, delivered the welcome address, and P. Aruna Devi, HoD, delivered the keynote address. As many as 143 students participated in the workshop.

Contests at SCAD

SCAD College of Education, Tirunelveli, organised inter-collegiate cultural competitions on February 16.

John Kennedy Vedanathan, Director of Admissions, SCAD Group of Institutions, was the chief guest. More than 700 students from various colleges participated. C.V. Mythili, Principal, Rani Anna Government College for Women, Tirunelveli, was the chief guest of the valedictory function.

Technobuzz

A technical symposium, ‘Technobuzz,’ was conducted by the Department of Electrical Engineering, PSN College of Engineering and Technology, Tirunelveli, on February 17.

T. Parimalam, Executive Engineer, Tangedco, delivered the keynote address. She said Tamil Nadu required 38,000 MW, and was able to generate 50% of it from green energy resources and 27% from wind energy obtained in Tirunelveli itself. Tirunelveli had thermal, hydro, atomic and wind energy stations to generate and distribute power. Hence, students can visit these power houses as industrial visits for practical knowledge. She also explained the need for installing solar panels in every home with a minimum 1 MW capacity with initial cost subsidy from the government for the installation and benefits of 300 free units per month.

Conference on nanomaterials

A conference, ‘Innovative trends in functional nanomaterials for sustainable development,’ was held at Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, on February 16.

T. Peter Amaladhas, Principal of Malankara Catholic College, Mariagiri, Kaliakkavilai, delivered the keynote address. Ajayan Vinu from the University of Newcastle, Australia, spoke on functional nanomaterials for clean energy and environment, while B. Rani Mathammal from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke on emerging trends in nanostructured materials.

The Department of Mathematics conducted a conference, ‘Harmonising graph theory and differential equations in the age of industry 4.0’ on February 12 and 13. It was held in collaboration with Sacred Heart College, Tirupattur. Sandra Pinelas from Portugal gave valuable insights on the conference theme.

Human chain formed

St.Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai, organised an awareness programme on ‘Climate change’ by forming a human chain on February 13.

Teacher educators and student teachers from the host and St.Xaviers College of Education and Johns College of Education participated. The president of Ever Green Globe Foundation, Nivek, who addressed the gathering, said it was the responsibility of everybody to resist climate change.

XIBA students do cleaning work

Students of Xavier Institute Of Business Administration visited Kolumadai village, 18 km from Tirunelveli, on February 7. The students did cleaning work at BDKMC Middle School campus and in the three temples in the village. Later school bags and stationery were distributed to the school students, and blankets and clothes to elders. The programme was organised by Rev.Michael John, SJ, Director, XIBA.