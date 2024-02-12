Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 12, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

NSS camp held

The NSS volunteers of Annai Velankanni College at Tholayavattam in Kanniyakumari district conducted a weeklong special camp from January 24 to 30 recently. They cleared the premises of Government Higher Secondary School at Karungal in the presence of M.Xavier James Raj, president, and Gladys Lily, treasurer, of the college administrative board.

Overall winners

In ‘Beats on Feet,’ a district-level inter-school cultural festival conducted by St. Mother Theresa Engineering College, Vagaikulam, Thoothukudi district, students of IIP Laxmi Raman Global School (CBSE) won many prizes. Out of the nine categories, the students won first and second prizes in four categories. More than 26 schools and around 600 students participated in the cultural festival. The school was adjudged overall winners and received a cash prize of Rs.10,000. Correspondent S.R. Anantharaman, Administrative Director S.A. Rajkumar, Managing Director S.A.Suresh Kumar, Principal C. Indumathy and Academic Coordinator V. Lakshmi congratulated the winners.

Shrimp farming

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted a three-day training programme on skill upgradation on vannamei shrimp farming practices from February 5. R.K.Suresh Ramalingam, AGM, NABARD, Tirunelveli cluster, spoke on schemes and training offered by NABARD for the development of coastal fisherfolk during the inaugural session. During the training programme, site selection, pond preparation, equipment and machineries used in shrimp farming, seed selection and stocking of shrimps, feed and water quality and diseases management were demonstrated.

A two-day training programme on “Freshwater ornamental fish farming for livelihood improvement of women’ was held on February 6 and 7. The participants were also taken on an exposure visit to Davis Integrated Farm, Keeranoor C. Judith Betsy ,Assistant Professor, organised it.

Training for science teachers

Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi jointly conducted a five-day in-service training programme for science teachers of Thoothukudi district from January 29. Chief Educational Officer L. Rejini inaugurated the event by releasing the manual. Rev. Sr. Jessie Fernando, Principal, welcomed the gathering. Ms. Rejini spoke on differences between scientific knowledge and scientific temper. She enlightened the audience on the topic, ‘Today’s science and tomorrow’s technology.’ A Lucas Rexceline, Associate Professor of Physics, proposed the vote of thanks.

Career guidance

A career guidance fair cum seminar was jointly organised by Thoothukudi District Employment and Career Guidance Centre of the Department of Employment and Training, and Pope’s College, Sawyerpuram, on February 6. Additional Collector Aishwarya inaugurated the fair and released a career guidance handbook and delivered the special address. Earlier, Y. S. Santhi Pon Indira, Principal, welcomed the gathering. D. Neeger Prince Giftson, secretary, presented the lead talk. Ex-service-men Welfare Officer K. Deivasigamani gave a presentation on opportunities in all three wings of armed forces, and Rajesh, Junior Engineer of District Industrial Centre, spoke on self-employment and availability of loans. District Pioneer Bank Manager Durairaj explained schemes available for getting loans from banks. G Jeeva Rani Thangam, Assistant Professor, and K. Mamthu, Sub-Inspector of Police, also spoke.

