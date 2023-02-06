Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

131 recruited

Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, and ‘We Are Your Voice’ organised an employment camp for differently abled and transgender people recently. Abdul Wahab, MLA, inaugurated he camp. More than 800 differently abled persons participated in the camp. Appointment orders were given to 131 people. Principal V. Velmurugan was present.

Volleyball tourney

Bharath group of institutions, Ilanji, conducted a State-level volleyball tournament recently. Pope Memorial HSS, Sawyerpuram, West Tirunelveli HSS, Nallur, AL Madhina CBSE School, and Bharath Group of Institutions won the first four places, respectively. S. Armugam, Head, Sports and Physical Education department, Manonmanium Sundaranar University, was the chief guest.

Contests for students

SCAD College of Engineering and Technology, Cheranmahadevi, organised ‘EXCELLENZIA 2023’ for school students to display their artistic and intellectual talents through various activities on January 25. Around 320 students from 22 schools participated in the event. As the continuation of the event, Skill Fest and sports competitions were conducted. Around 1,250 students from 35 schools participated with their teachers. V. Tirupathi, Chief Educational Officer, was the chief guest.

On road safety

Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA) organised a road safety awareness programme on February 1. N. Pradeep Kumar (Dean-Student Affairs), welcomed the gathering. Rev. A Michael John SJ, Director, delivered the presidential address. P. R Sundara Pandian, Head - Corporate Relations, anchored the programme. C.P. Prabhakaran, Motor Vehicle Inspector, delivered the chief guest address. K. Chelladurai, advocate, spoke on MV Act. Dominic Antony, president, Driving School Association, spoke on responsibility of individuals while on road. R. Christina Jeya Nithila, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Physics meet

The Department of Physics and Research Centre of Sarah Tucker College, Tirunelveli, organised a one-day conference on ‘Recent developments in effective materials - REDEEMS ‘23’ on February 3. Resource persons from Pondicherry University, SSN College of Engineering, and University College of Engineering (Nagercoil campus) spoke on new developments in material science and Intellectual Property Rights. Rev. Soundara Pandiyan, secretary, Usha Godwin, Principal, F. Jeyamangalam, Dean of Science and HoD, Physics, were present. The conference proceedings with ISBN number comprising more than 50 research papers were released. Juliet Jeyanthi, the organising secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

Huckster kiosk

The Department of English (SF) of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, organised ‘Huckster kiosk,’ an entrepreneurial Initiative in collaboration with the institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) headed by Principal Sr. S. Sahaya Selvi. A. Jarith, an entrepreneur, inaugurated Crafts and Creations, a startup, founded by the M.A English students. Through the event, the students were encouraged to become entrepreneurs.

Book fair

St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai has conducted a two-day book exhibition on February 2 and 3. It was inaugurated by A. Aunti Pushpa Ranitha, Headmistress, St.Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Colachel in the presence of college chairman Rev. V. John Bosco. On February 4, Book Donation Day was organised. Fr.S.Britto welcomed the gathering. A book, Logistics Management’ written by S. David,Head ,Department of Commerce, was released. R. Arulmathi, Librarian, proposed the vote of thanks.

Blood donated

The NSS unit of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised

a blood donation camp on February 2. A team of staff lead by R. Shanthi, Blood Bank Medical officer, Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, conducted the camp. NSS Programme Officer and secretary M. Santhoshkumar coordinated the event in which 30 units of blood were donated by five women and 25 men from the students and staff.