Tirunelveli Campus Connect

January 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A management meet under way at Xavier Institute of Business Administration, Palayamkottai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Pongal being celebrated at SCAD College of Engineering and Technology, Cheranmahadevi.

Management meet

Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA) organised XIBATE’22, a management meet, on  January 20. Rev.A Michael John SJ, Director of XIBA, welcomed the gathering. Rev.Henry Jerome SJ, Rector of St Xavier’s Institutions, Palayamkottai, inaugurated the meet. The chief guest was Jebaananth Vijayarajan, CEO-Bezohminds. Rev.Henry Jerome SJ declared the the meet open. More than 150 participants from various institutions took part in various events. The overall champions of XIBATE ’22 was Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi. 

Pongal at SCAD

Pongal was celebrated at SCAD College of Engineering and Technology, Cheranmahadevi, on January 13. The students came dressed in traditional attire. Principal S. Sundararajan and administrative officer A. Jeyapandi presided over the function. Cultural activities were held by the students as part of the celebration. Physical Director Oscar organised ‘uriyadithal’ eating competition, Gidi Gidi race, kangaroo race, musical chair, balloon blowing and other events. Founder chairman S.Cletus Babu and managing director C. Arun Babu wished the professors and students with Pongal greetings.

