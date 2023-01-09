Tirunelveli Campus Connect

January 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

School Day

Bharath group of institutions in Shenkottai celebrated school Annual Day recently. Correspondent Mohanakrishnan, secretary Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan, Trust founder Neelakandan, Principal Vanitha, Academic coordinator Usha Ramesh. Meeran Hospital doctor Abdul Azeez, Shencottah Rajam Maternity Hospital doctors Subulakshmi took part in the function. An alumni, Gopika, was the chief guest. Praveen Krishna was the guest of honour. The theme for this year’s Annual Day was ‘Happiness.’ The cultural programmes performed by students from kindergarten to XI revolved around this theme.

Training programme

A one-day training programme on ‘Sulphite residue testing in shrimp by Monier - Williams method’ was conducted at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi on January 5. Nine participants representing seafood industries took part in the programmei. B. Ahilan, Dean, inaugurated it and released the training manual. He emphasised the importance of accurate quality and safety analysis of seafood products by the industries. R. Shalini , F. Parthiban and U. Arisekar served as training coordinators. The trainees were given hands on training.