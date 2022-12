Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 26, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

National Consumer Rights Day celebrated

National Consumer Rights Day was celebrated at V.O.C College of Education, Thoothukudi in collaboration with Department of Food Supply, Consumer Protection and Empower India on Saturday. A.Sankar, member, District Consumer Commission, delivered the welcome address. A.S.Abul Kasim, District Supply Officer, honoured chief guest Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Collector. .A.Justine Chelladhurai, Special Tahsildar, Civil Supplies, honouredT. Kanakaraj, Principal, and Mariappan, Deputy Registrar, PDS. Mr. Sankar conducted a quiz competition on the topic ‘National Consumer Rights Day.’ The student-teachers of V.O.C College of Education participated in the quiz contest. Mr. Gaurav Kumar, in his address, spoke about consumer protection, awareness and rights. Later, prizes were distributed to winners of rangoli and quiz competition.