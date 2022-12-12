  1. EPaper
Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 12, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students of CET Nursing College, Nagercoil, who won prizes in a sports meet.

Students of CET Nursing College, Nagercoil, who won prizes in a sports meet. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Students of Bharath Vidya Mandir, Ilanji, who won a State-level quiz competition.

Students of Bharath Vidya Mandir, Ilanji, who won a State-level quiz competition. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Orientation programme for 2022-23 batch students of B.F.Sc programme under way at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi.

Orientation programme for 2022-23 batch students of B.F.Sc programme under way at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Aswin Kumar and Prithivi Raj from Alagar Public School, Thoothukudi, who won medals at a south zone-level competition in Tirupur.

Aswin Kumar and Prithivi Raj from Alagar Public School, Thoothukudi, who won medals at a south zone-level competition in Tirupur. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Alagar school boys bag medals

CBSE South Zone Level judo competition for various schools from Tamil Nadu,  Puducherry, Telangana, Andaman and Nichobar Islands and Andhra Pradesh was held at BVB CBSE School, Tirupur, recently. Nearly 200 judokas participated in the event. Aswin Kumar and Prithivi Raj from Alagar Public School in Thoothukudi won bronze medals at teh competition. School chairman. Jeya Raman, correspondent  Priyadharshini Kesavan, Principal Deepashree Sarma, judo coach Stephen and the staff appreciated the winners.

Orientation programme

Orientation programme for the 2022-23 batch students (15 boys and 34 girls) of B.F.Sc programme was conducted at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, on December 7. B.Ahilan, Dean, extended a warm welcome to the parents and students. P. Padmavathy, Warden, explained the hostel rules and regulations. 

The Department of Aquaculture organised a one-day training on ‘Breeding and seed production technology of murrel’ on December 8. A total of 22 trainees from across the State attended the programme. A. Anix Vivek Santhiya, Assistant Professor, organised the programme and  C. Judith Betsy, Assistant Professor,coordinated the programme.

Quiz competition

Students Baradwaj and Thiagarajan of Bharath Vidya Mandir, Ilanji, Tenkasi district  bagged the second place State-level prize in  Techno 2022, an interschool quiz competition conducted by Sakthi Vinayagar Hindu Vidyalaya, Thoothukudi. They received certificates and were given a memento by Mahindra Bank, the sponsors. Correspondent  Mohanakrishnan and Principal  Vanitha appreciated them.

CET students win prizes at meet

The southern zone sports competitions for nursing colleges organised by Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University were held at Anna Stadium in Nagercoil on December 10. CET Nursing College students participated in various competitions. They won the first prize in volleyball competition. .Roopa, a fourth year student, brought laurels to the college by winning the second prize in the carrom competition.

Christmas celebrated

Christmas was celebrated by students and faculty members of SCAD Group of Institutions, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli district on December 8. Rev D.K. Stephen, secretary of Pastoral Committee, CSI Tirunelveli Diocese, was the chief guest. SCADCET choir team sang a song. Christmas, presents were distributed to 60 people of old age homes. A Christmas crib competition was also conducted among students.    Students of SCAD Group of Institutions presented a cultural programme. S. Cletus Babu, founder and chairman; J.X. Amali Cletus Babu, vice-chairperson; GMs K. Jeyakumar and S. Krishnakumar, John Kennedy, Admissions Director; Mohamed Satik, Director, School of Computer Science; J. Manimaran, AGM; S. Sundararajan, Principal, SCADCET;  S. Jeyapandi, Administrative Officer, and all Principals and administrative officers of SCAD group of institutions were present. Soma Sundari, Principal, SCAD International School, proposed the vote of thanks. 

(13Dec_Campus_SCAD: Christmas being celebrated by  SCAD Group of Institutions, Cheranmahadevi) 

