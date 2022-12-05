Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 05, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Awareness programme

The Nellai Cancer Care Centre recently organised an awareness programme for students of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai and a few government schools in Tirunelevli on avoiding tobacco products and serious ailments such as cancer caused by tobacco. Accompanied by nurses, Dr. Abirami, Dr. Cynthia and Dr. Pandiselvi conducted 35 sessions to cover over 3,000 students of Classes IX,X and XI in two days. Screening slides showing sufferings of the patients due to consumption of tobacco, they explained the serious health issues caused by tobacco. They also spoke about how alcohol ruins health.

A ‘smart’ idea

Global Public Senior Secondary School at Idaikal in Tenkasi district is rewarding students who stay away from smartphones. Principal J. Anthony Paulraj said during the recent Children’s Day celebration that gifts are given every day for students who do not use mobile phones in the evening and morning hours of weekdays. Parents note in the handbook that the child did not use mobile during these hours. Every day when the handbook is checked on the first period, the gifts are given away. Daily more than 100 students get the prizes. The number of students getting the prizes is increasing day by day. The idea is that ‘a gift a day will keep smartphone away and make the student closer to parents,’ the Principal said.

Students inducted into Red Cross

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi, conducted a programme to induct student teachers of B.Ed first year of 2022-2023 batch as members of Youth Red Cross and Red Ribbon Club on December 1. A special lecture was also arranged on account of World AIDS Awareness Day. M. Kavitha, Assistant Professor of Physical Science, welcomed the gathering. YRC Coordinator S. Prema Latha, Associate Professor, presented the keynote address. P. Priya, Assistant Professor, administered the pledge.

Principal T. Kanakaraj offered felicitations..R. Rufina Thana Sudha, Assistant Professor, spoke on HIV transmission and infection. RRC Programme Officer M. Sasikala proposed the vote of thanks. M. Veeramani of Tamil Pedagogy and K. Karan of Physical Science Pedagogy served as Masters of Ceremony.

The college, organised a seminar on ‘Elimination of violence against women’ the same day. The chief guest, Rathidevi, District Social Welfare Officer, addressed the students. Later the students interacted with Shelin George, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Uma Maheshwari, Sub Inspector of Police.

Gets highest star rating again

The Ministry of Education and AICTE awards star rating every year to higher educational institutions for entrepreneurship and innovation activities organised for students and faculty members. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, released the annual performance results for academic year 2021-22 on November 18. Out of 1,823 colleges, for which the performance assessment was done,l only 59 colleges were awarded the highest star rating of 3.5. Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli was one among them. Every year the college receives the highest star rating for its entrepreneurship, innovation, intellectual property rights and startup activities.