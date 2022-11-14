Tirunelveli Campus Connect

November 14, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Harvest mela

The Mariculture Research Farm Facility of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a harvest mela on November 8 where harvested lobsters, tiger shrimp, milkfish, pompano and sea bass were stocked in cages. The fin and shell fish were sold to the public. B. Ahilan, Dean, welcomed the gathering. T. Vijayaraghavan, Assistant Director of Fisheries, spoke on subsidy schemes for cage culture. S. Athithan from the Department of Aquaculture proposed the vote of thanks. K.S.Vijay Amirtharaj, Principal Investigator of the scheme, coordinated the programme.

An Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Programme was held at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. K.Senthil Raj, Collector, was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University G. Sugumar presided over the event.

Science contest

The primary students of Seyad School in Tenkasi bagged the third place in a science contest, INNOV 2022, held recently. Correspondent Mohanakrishnan, secretary . Kanthimathi Mohanakrishnan, Principal Vanitha and teachers appreciated the winners.

Recognition for school

Tenkasi Wonder Senior Secondary CBSE School has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 250 schools with global standards in Tamil Nadu for 2022’ by Council for International American Accreditation - CIAA, New York. Principal Secretary Radhakrishnan gave the certificate to Vathana Kirupa, Managing Director of the school, at a function recently. Correspondent Selvi, secretary Selvaraj and Managing Director Puthish Rahul congratulated the teachers and students responsible for this recognition.

Win many prizes

The ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri conducted various competitions under different categories for school students on the occasion of World Space Day 2022 at the District Science Centre in Tirunelveli on October 26 and 27. Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir won many prizes. Sabarish S., Esai Selvan P. of Class XII and Srejith B.L. of Class XI bagged the first place in Quiz; Anuska A. of Class X secured the first place and Lakshmi V. of Class XI secured the second place in elocution; Anjana S. of Class X secured third place in drawing competition; Kavi Priya Natarajan of Class IX got the third place in drawing competition; and Sivasruthi R. of Class IX secured the second place in Tamil essay writing competition. Correspondent Pushpalata Pooranan and Senior Principal Pushpaveni Ayyappan congratulated them.

