Tirunelveli Campus Connect

‘Shaping your mind’

As a part of Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University’s foundation celebration, the Students’ Association of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi conducted an online programme, ‘Shaping your mind’ on June 19. Alumni and special invitees - R. Vignesh of Captain Fresh, Salem; M. Subash Chandra Bose and C. Rajakumar of Skretting India; L. Sudhagar of Deepak NextGen Foods, Nellore; G. Guru Prasanna of Marine Institute St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; and M.Robert of CPF, Bhimavaram, shared their experiences.

The Mariculture Research Farm Facility at Tharuvaikulam conducted a three-day training programme on shrimp farming from June 20. T. Vijayaragavan, Assistant Director of Fisheries, offered felicitations.

An Intercollegiate Athletic Meet was conducted on June 22 and 23. The overall winner was College of Fisheries Engineering,

Nagapattinam, the first runner was Dr.MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi and the second runner was FCRI, Thoothukudi.

A three-day training programme on ‘Nuances in retail fish marketing’ was also conducted from June 22.

Economics meet

A One-day economics conference was organised by V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi in collaboration with State Planning Commission on June 25. A.P.C.V. Shanmugam, college secretary, welcomed the gathering. P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Rights, presided over the function. J. Jeyaranjan, Vice Chairman, State Planning Commission, was the chief guest. A.P.C.V. Chockalingam, secretary, C. Veerabahu, Principal, V.O.Chidambaram College, faculty members and students participated in this conference. T. Kanakaraj, Principal of V.O.C. College of Education, proposed the vote of thanks.