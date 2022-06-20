Tirunelveli Campus Connect
Sports meet
The annual sports meet of Fisheries College and Research Institute,
Thoothukudi, was conducted on June 15. R.Santhakumar, Dean in charge, F. Parthiban, sports secretary and D.Natarajan, Assistant Director of Physical Education, were present. About 25 athletic events were conducted with the participation of more than 300 students. Tug of
war and Volleyball for Staff Vs Students and discus throw for women staff were also conducted. The chief guest was G.Cheendesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police. V. Diwahar, games secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.
