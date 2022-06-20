Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Sports meet

The annual sports meet of Fisheries College and Research Institute,

Thoothukudi, was conducted on June 15. R.Santhakumar, Dean in charge, F. Parthiban, sports secretary and D.Natarajan, Assistant Director of Physical Education, were present. About 25 athletic events were conducted with the participation of more than 300 students. Tug of

war and Volleyball for Staff Vs Students and discus throw for women staff were also conducted. The chief guest was G.Cheendesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police. V. Diwahar, games secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.