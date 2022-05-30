Tirunelveli Campus Connect

College Day being celebrated at Scott Christian College, Nagercoil.

Science camp

Tamil Nadu State Council of Science and Technology, Chennai and Thoothukudi Kamaraj College jointly conducted a ‘Young students-Scientists camp’ for government school students from May 15 to 27. As many as 70 students from Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts participated in the camp. There were seminars on daily science, practical sessions, maths quiz , sports and games, yoga, and discussions with scientists. The students were taken on a tour to Mahendragiri Rocket Missile Testing centre. The camp came to an end with a science exhibition. D. Nagarajan, Principal, gave certificates to the participants. The arrangements were done by coordinators G. Narayanasamy and J. Nagarajan.

College Day

The Sports day, Students’ Council Day and College Day celebrations of Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, were held recently. Mayor and alumnus R. Mahesh declared the sports meet open and gave away the prizes. Principal J.R.V. Edward presided over the Students’ Council Day function.Miss India-2018 Anukreethy Vas and Star Vijay TV’s Ma.Ka.Pa. Anand were the guests of honour. The College Day celebration was presided over by correspondent-secretary S. Byju Nizeth Paul. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation MD M.G. Rajamanickam and Honorary Consul General, Republic of Seychelles Sesha M. Sai were the guests of honour. Administrative Secretary of Kanniyakumari CSI Diocese S. Dinesh offered felicitations. Teaching Staff Association secretary Henry Raja proposed the vote of thanks.

Panel visit

The Visiting Committee constituted by the UGC to evaluate the academic performance of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi visited the campus on May 21 and 22. Rev. Sr. Flora Mary, the secretary and Sr. A.S.J. Lucia Rose, Principal, welcomed panel members Renu Jain of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Indore; Inderjit Kaur of UGC, New Delhi; H. Rajashekara of University of Mysore; G. Ananda Reddy of PVKN Government College, Chitoor; R. Baskaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Tirunelveli; and R. Kala of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. Fernando Alexandria, Dean, School of Management and Economics, proposed the vote of thanks.

Quiz contest

As part of commemoration of 75th anniversary of Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amri Mahotsav), Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, conducted a quiz contest through Google Meet platform. Four teams from the college participated in the competition. Madhav and Balasingam (III BFSc); Ajay Kumar and Rajesh (IV BFSc); Shivadharsini and Sahaya Roopna (II BFSc); and Mukilan and Jeffrin Joe (I BFSc) won the first, second and third places respectively. R. Santhakumar, Dean i/c, delivered the valedictory address.S.Athithan, vice president of Students’ Association and his team had made the arrangements.