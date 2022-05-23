Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Literary exhibition

The Department of English of Sree Ayyappa College for Women, Chunkankadai, Nagercoil, conducted a literary exhibition titled ‘Foregrounding emerging voices’ on May 11. An intercollegiate quiz competition on Dalit literature in Tamil was also conducted on the sidelines of the exhibition. The events were organised by Deepa Nair and J. S. Divyasree, Assistant Professors of English. Seven teams from neighbouring colleges participated in the quiz competition. The first prize was won by a team from Malankara Catholic College of Arts and Science, Kaliyakkavilai. Charts and models on Chicano-Caribbean literature, North-Eastern literature, regional literature in Translation and pandemic literature made by the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Department of English were displayed in the auditorium.

College gets A+ grade

Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi has been awarded A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has secured 3.31 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a seven point scale, valid for a period of five years from May 17, 2022. A three-member NAAC peer team visited the college on May 13 and 14. They assessed the facilities of the college, verified the academic and administrative records and inspected all the departments and the nine research centres. They inspected the library, Physical Education and ICT facilities, Placement Cell, incubation centre, basic amenities available at the college and assessed the performance of NSS, NCC, UBA, YRC, Green and Clean Club, Enviro Club, consumer club, Yoga Club, Cultural Club etc. Principal D. Nagarajan said the A+ grade was the result of hard work and commitment of the management, faculty and students.