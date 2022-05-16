Tirunelveli Campus Connect

MoUs signed

Two memorandums of understanding were signed between V.O.Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi and Global Talent Track and Global Talent Track Foundation on Friday. The Global Talent Track MoU was signed for establishing a nodal centre to conduct skill development programmes and for facilitating placements for students. The other MoU was signed for conducting Barclays Placement Training Programme for the students. Principal C. Veerabahu signed the MoU on behalf of the college and Kanchana, South India Head, Global Talent Track (GTT) represented Global Talent Track. Vinoth, Key Accounts Manager from Global Talent Track Foundation and J.R. Isaac Balasingh, Placement Officer of the college were present.

Recent trends in materials chemistry

An international conference on ‘Recent trends in materials chemistry’ was organised by the Department of Chemistry, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University College, Govindaperi, Tirunelveli, on May 13. The conference focused on research to overcome social challenges. PG students and research scholars from 15 colleges and universities participated and presented their research papers. Principal N. Poovalingam, faculty and students were present. R. Antony, Associate Professor, State Key Laboratory of Clean and Efficient Coal Utilization, Taiyuan University of Technology, Taiyuan, China delivered a lecture on ‘Desulfurization during fuel consumption.’ R. Nagarajan, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli addressed about efficient renewable energy power generation for sustainable environment.