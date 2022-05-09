Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Debate at college

A debate was organised on the topic ‘Behavioural disturbances among students in the context of society, family and social media’ among first year students of V.O. Chidambaram College. Two years of online education has made students distracted and inattentive in classrooms. The students spoke on how alcoholism has affected a lot of families. Unbridled use of social media has also affected many. Peace has to prevail at the homefront as individual homes are the pillars of the society, they said. The debate was organised by M. Nagarajan of the Department of Physics. The event was presided by Principal C.Veerabahu.

Training programme

The Department of Mathematics of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- SCAD Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thoothukudi, conducted a one-day training programme for farmers on organic farming and honey bee rearing under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and Community Development Programme at Korampallam on May 7. P. Velmurugan and P.K. Muthu Kumar were the resource persons. T. Masanaselvam, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR SCAD KVK, explained about modern agriculture methods, government schemes, mobile apps and toll- free numbers for getting advice. The training programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Sr.A.S.J. Lucia Rose and Deputy Principal and CDP / UBA Coordinator Sr.S. Kulandai Therese. G. Priscilla Pacifica, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and CDP/UBA staff in charge organised the programme.