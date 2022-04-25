Tirunelveli Campus Connect

A drill on fire safety under way at V.O.C. College of Education in Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kanimozhi speaks on women empowerment

The Women Cell of Annai Velankanni College, Tholayavattam, conducted a programme on ‘Women empowerment in politics and societal development.’ Kanimozhi, MP, was the chief guest and T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information and Technology, was the guest of honor. Ms. Kanimozhi, in her address, said women should have self-confidence. M. Xavier James Raj, the president of college administrative board, presided. Bursar Gladys Lily; ex MP Helen Davidson; joint secretary Fr. Dominic Kadatcha Dhas; R. Mahesh, Nagercoil Mayor; Principal J. Johnson and Vice Principal S.R. Brintha were present.

Drill by fire brigade

V.O.C. College of Education organised a drill on fire safety on April 20. S.Kumar, District Officer, Fire and Rescue Services Department, and his team conducted a fire safety drill.

A campus interview was held at the college on April 18. AKT Group of Institutions in Kallakurichi district interviewed M.Ed II year and B.Ed II year students. As many as 49 students - 42 girls and 7 boys - gave the interview which was conducted in two phases. Faculty members G. Rajadhurai, C.Thanavathi, and P. Priya had made the arrangements.

25MA_Campus_VOC A drill on fire safety under way at V.O.C. College of Education in Thoothukudi

Advice to students

A function was organised to distribute hall tickets to Class X and XII students at Sakthi Vinayakar Hindu Vidyalaya CBSE Senior Secondary School in Thoothukudi on April 21. K. Balathandayuthapani, Chief Educational Officer, was the chief guest. Correspondent Vivekanandan, secretary Vivegam G. Ramesh, Principal Parvathi and Coordinator Jagannathan were present.

‘Management Pesta’

The BBA (Shipping and Logistics) Department of Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, organised ‘Management Pesta 2022,’ a two-day intercollegiate cultural festival on April 21 and 22. College secretary P.S.P.K.J. Somu and treasurer Muthuselvam took part in the prize distribution function. Principal D. Nagarajan and Director Arunachala Rajan presided. Assistant secretary and former Principal Mohanraj and Principal of Nagalapuram Government Arts and Science College Santhakumari, the chief guests, distributed prizes to winners. APC Mahalakshi College for Women, the overall winners, took away the rolling shield. The second place went to St. Mary’s College for Women. Earlier, BBA HoD Karuppasamy welcomed the gathering.

25MA_Campus_Kamaraj: Winners of ‘Management Pesta 2022’ at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi.

Training programme

Mariculture Research Farm Facility of the Department of Aquaculture, Fisheries College and Research Institute,Tharuvaikulam, organised a two-day training programme on ‘Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA)-based culture technology to augment fish production as an alternative livelihood for the fisherfolk on April 21 and 22. K.S.Vijay Amirtharaj, Assistant Professor and Head i/c, welcomed the gathering. R. Santhakumar, Dean i/c, delivered the presidential address. R. Vel Selvi, Senior Research Fellow of the scheme, proposed the vote of thanks.

Graduation Day

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University College at Govindaperi in Tirunelveli district organised its 18 th Graduation Day recently in which 28 postgraduate students and 307 undergraduate students received their degrees from K. Pitchumani, Vice-Chancellor. Principal N. Poovalingam was present. The college also organised a 5-hour ‘Reading Relay’ to commemorate World Book Day. The aim was to promote reading habit among students. More than 500 students and 50 faculty members read books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cultural contests

The ‘Fine Arts Club’ of Rani Anna Government College for Women organised cultural competitions recently. The Club also organised anti-liquor awareness rally, workshops on reading and handicraft making etc. In the Graduation Day, Registrar (in charge) of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University R. Maruthakutti delivered the address and handed over degrees to 1,188 students. In the annual day, P. William Dharmaraja, Head, Department of Education, honoured meritorious students with mementoes and certificates.