Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Prof. A.P.C.V.Velayutham Memorial Oration Award for 2020 and 2021 being presented in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

April 17, 2022 23:29 IST

Awards presented

V.O.Chidambaram Educational Society presented Prof. A.P.C.V.Velayutham Memorial Oration Award for 2020 and 2021 at V.O.C.College of Education, Thoothukudi, on April 17. V.O.C. College Principal C.Veerabahu welcomed the gathering. P. Sankaran, president, V.O.Chidambaram Educational Society, presided over the function. R. Ramakrishnan, Advisor, Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli, introduced the awardees - R.D. Ravindran and S.Natarajan. V.O.Chidambaram Educational Society secretary .A.P.C.V. Chockalingam, and A.P.C.V.Shanmugam, staff and students of V.O.C. College and V.O.C. College of Education, doctors and nursing students participated. R. Kumaraswamy, Professor of Ophthalmology, proposed the vote of thanks.

Throw ball tourney

A district-level throw ball tournament for women - students and teachers - was organised on April 13 in commemoration of the 150 th birth anniversary of V.O. Chidambaram. T.Kanakaraj, Principal, V.O.C.College of Education, welcomed the gathering. Six teams from Annammal College of Education, Chandy College of Education, Dr. G.U.Pope College of Education, Sawyerpuram, Rosammal College of Education and St. Thomas College of Education participated. The Referee was I. John Fredy, Physical Education Teacher of St.Mary’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School. V.O.C.College of Education won the winner title and Annammal College of Education got the runner-up position.