Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Mock election

Students of classes VI to VIII of St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi were recently exposed to the ‘elections.’ A good number teachers and Headmaster Rev. Bro. Arockiyadoss also cast their votes. The purpose behind conducting this mock polling was to enlighten the students about participating in the electoral process without getting lured by any enticement. Social Science teacher Lourdusamy had made the arrangements.

TET coaching

As in previous years, V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi conducted TET coaching class for B.Ed Student –Teachers on March 17. Principal T.Kanakaraj welcomed. , S.Kanthimathi Nathan, Associate Professor and Head (Retd), Dept. of Economics V.O.C.College,Thoothukudi, the chief guest, .talked about preparation for competitive exams in general and TNPSC exams and TET in particular . M.Sasikala, Assistant Professor proposed the vote of thanks. About 145 B.Ed II year Student-Teachers participated.

National Cyber Resource Centre was inaugurated at V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi recently. Principal District Judge Sumathi was the chief guest. Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan, was the guest of honour.

Export-oriented entrepreneurship

EDII - Killikulam Agribusiness Incubation Forum organised a five-day certificate course for

students of Agricultural College and Research Institute, Killikulam. It focused on motivating students to be an export-oriented entrepreneur. K. Eraivan Arutkani Aiyanathan, Dean, inaugurated the course. The course covered the topics such as international market analysis, export documentation, processing of export order, payment system in international trade, scrutinisation of foreign Letter of Credit, legal aspects, pre and post shipment

documentation. Exposure visits were arranged to Thoothukudi port to gain knowledge about t container freight operations, and to Diamond Shipping Company, to know about warehousing and logistic operations with focus on agricultural products. Special sessions focused on international trade for medicinal plants, moringa and palm sugar.

Training programme

The Mariculture Research Farm Facility, Department of Aquaculture, Fisheries College

and Research Institute,Tharuvaikulam, organised a two-day training programme on “Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA)- based culture technology’ to augment fish production as an alternative livelihood for the fisherfolk of Tharuvaikulam on March 15 and 16.Four men and 16 women from Tharuvaikulam participated.

An intercollegiate tournament was organised at FCRI from March 17 to 19. The tournament was declared open by R.Santhakumar, Dean i /c, in the presence of chief guest A.Gurusamy, vice president, Thoothukudi District Volleyball Association. As many as 150 boys and 65 girls from 10 constituent units of Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University participated. G.Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNJFU, Nagapattinam, was the chief guest of the valedictory function.

FCRI signed an MoU with Herblis Health Care, Madurai on March 19.