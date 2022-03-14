Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Entrepreneurship programme on ‘Herbal soap making’ under way at Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi. International Women's Day being celebrated at Fisheries College and Research Institute in Thoothukudi

Women’s Day celebrated

International Women’s Day was celebrated at Fisheries College and

Research Institute in Thoothukudi on March 8. Various competitions and entertainment programmes were conducted on the occasion. For debate competition, R. Jayashakila, Professor and Head, Department of Fish Quality Assurance and Management, served as judge.

S. Jayapritha, IV B.F.Sc., welcomed the gathering. D. Aruna, IV B.F.Sc., offered Women’s Day special note. Poems highlighting the glory of women composed by I. Kaviyarasi, IV B.F.Sc. were recited. S.Athithan, vice-president of Students’ Association, spoke. The special invitee, Juana Goldie, Zone Trainer of JCI India, Thoothukudi, delivered a motivational talk. N.V. Sujathkumar, Dean i/c, delivered the presidential address and spoke on the role of women in bringing about happiness everywhere. He distributed prizes and certificates to winners and runners.

S. Swathi, IV Year B.F.Sc., proposed the vote of thanks.

Training in disaster management

Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumpudur, conducted a three-day training programme on disaster management for 40 young fisherfolk from March 8. The participants were students, researchers, teachers and fishermen. P. Arumugam, Professor, Department of Statistics, NSS Coordinator, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, was the chief guest. Social activist Damodar, Thoothukudi Tahsildar Justin and Assistant Professor of Botany Muthusheba were the resource persons. The Department of Zoology conducted a one-day training programme on ‘Honey extraction and processing techniques’ with demonstration on March 9. The Department of Botany conducted a two-day entrepreneurship programme on ‘Herbal soap making. Soaps with medicinal properties and made of neem, hibiscus, and aavaram flower. T. T. Ranganathan, Vice Chancellor, Gandhigram Rural Institute and regional coordinator K. Ravichandran were the resource persons.