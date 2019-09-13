Tirumala to get ‘temple experience gallery’ soon

Devotees can soon experience the thrill of being inside the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara if the efforts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to set up a “temple experience gallery” at its Sri Venkateswara Museum is any indication.

The TTD has decided to set up an exclusive gallery, wherein devotees can have an augmented reality experience of being inside the hill temple. Banking on digital technology, pilgrims can walk through the temple precincts and enjoy the rich experience of watching various Arjitha Sevas being performed to the deity with 3D visualisations.

A separate gallery will be set up on the first floor of the museum where there will be pictorial depiction of all 17 vahanams used during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, besides the ancient ivory palanquin. The process of ‘Parakamani’ (sorting of hundi offerings) and preparation of laddus, which the devotees are barred from witnessing, will also be on display.

The ₹8-crore project, funded by CEO of Bengaluru-based MAP systems, Kotnani Prasad Rao, is expected to be completed by this month-end.