Tirukovilur Inspector suspended

An Inspector of Police attached to the Tirukovilur All Women Police station was suspended on Wednesday following complaints.

According to police sources, a complainant had expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the investigation was conducted by Inspector Maheshwari in a matrimonial dispute. The District Police also received several complaints of inaction by the Inspector.

An enquiry conducted by the Superintendent of Police, Rajat Chaturvedi, confirmed the veracity of the allegations. The SP submitted a report to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range), Disha Mittal, who ordered the suspension of the Inspector with immediate effect. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.