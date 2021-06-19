Tirukkural to be elective in UG courses

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:05 IST

Abstract of doctoral theses will be made bilingual

The syndicate of the University of Madras has approved the Tirukkural as an elective in undergraduate programmes at all affiliated colleges from the upcoming even semester.

Students will learn professional ethics from the couplets of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said. The university would place the proposal before the academic council and get it approved by the Board of Studies.

Students must henceforth submit the abstract of their Ph.D. theses in Tamil and English. “The abstract is generally for 10 pages. The students will have to translate their abstract into Tamil and include it in the theses,” he said.

The aim is to enable students not conversant with English to read the abstract in Tamil and take it forward with their professor for research in the same topic. Those not conversant with Tamil may get the abstract translated free of cost through the Department of Tamil either at the university or at the colleges, he said. “I am also willing to translate it...,” he said.

Technology in teaching

The syndicate has approved the introduction of technology in teaching and learning. A committee to develop technology and infrastructure for education, teaching, learning and evaluation has been constituted. It will assess the type of infrastructure required and the methods to use technology for project and online teaching more effectively.

G. Bhaskaran, head in-charge of the Centre for Water Resource Management at the university, is the convener. He was chosen for his experience at Anna University’s Institute of Remote Sensing. He will appoint six other members to the committee.

The university has also proposed to set up a high-level expert advisory committee to develop the university’s academic and research potential. The committee will be similar to the ‘super brain committee’ at institutions in Singapore and the United States. It will be entrusted with the task of enhancing the quality of teaching, learning and research.

“Teachers will be given exposure to eminent professors from abroad and India. The committee will have members, including former UGC officials; former Vice-Chancellors of various universities across the country; industrial experts from sectors such as information technology and banking, the DRDO, the ISRO and the Geological Survey of India,” Mr. Gowri said.