Tirukkural-themed desktop calendars by the State Tamil Development Department and the Tamil Virtual Academy are on sale. The desktop calendar with 365 Tirukkural themed paintings by children with month and dates could be used any year, an official release said. Priced at ₹350, it could be obtained by post too with an extra postal charge of ₹80. For details call: 044-2220 9400 or +91 86104 67558.
Tirukkural-themed calendars on sale
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 10, 2022 01:17 IST
