Tiruchi railway hospital to treat staff testing positive for COVID-19

The Divisional Railway Hospital here has made necessary arrangements to treat railway employees, their dependants and retired railway personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
A COVID-19 care centre with 110 beds has been established at the new block of the hospital functioning at Golden Rock in Tiruchi.
The move comes after some railway employees working in the Tiruchi railway divisional office, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop and Railway Protection Force tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Senior railway officials said 55 beds each in the ground floor and the second floor of the hospital have been allocated for COVID-19 patients. The hospital would admit asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms of the viral disease. Critical cases would be sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, an official said.
The hospital, which has 15 doctors of various specialities, has been equipped with ventilators and beds with piped oxygen supply.
Doctor and para-medical staff would be deployed round-the-clock once the patients are admitted. Samples collected from patients would be sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for testing.
In addition to the existing doctors at the railway hospital, the divisional railway authorities have shortlisted 12 doctors to be hired on contract basis who were selected during an online recruitment exercise conducted in April by the Southern Railway in view of the pandemic. Para-medical staff to be be hired on contract basis have also been shortlisted during the online recruitment process.
