Tiruchi Police Commissioner transferred, ACP suspended

Action after seizure of cash allegedly meant for distribution at police stations

The Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of J.Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, to a non-election post at the State headquarters.

The ECI has also ordered suspension of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Golden Rock, Tamilmaran, for serious dereliction of duty. The Commission has directed that the ACP be attached to the DGP headquarters with immediate effect.

The Commission's orders comes in the wake of the recent seizure of covers containing cash from a couple of police stations in Tiruchi. The cash was allegedly distributed as bribe to police personnel to cast their votes, through postal ballots, in favour of the DMK.

Based on preliminary reports and inputs, the Commission is said to have found a serious case of dereliction of duty by some officials.

About 23 covers containing cash were recovered from the Government Hospital police station and another 12 covers from the Thillai Nagar police station on March 27.

Cash amounting to around ₹70,000 were seized during the searches conducted at both police stations falling under the Tiruchi West A ssembly constituency from where DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru is seeking re-election.

The City Crime Branch had booked a case against five persons including a Special Sub Inspector attached to the Government Hospital police station and a woman Head Constable serving in Thillai Nagar police station. An advocate and two others were also named in the case.

Mr. Nehru had alleged that it was an attempt to defame him and countermand the election in Tiruchi West and other constituencies.

This is the second major action of ECI against senior district officers in Tiruchi.

Already the former District Collector S. Sivarasu, Superintendent of Police, P. Rajan and Srirangam Sub Collector Nishant Krishna were transferred to non-election posts following the seizure of ₹1 crore in unclaimed cash near Pettaivathalai in the district.