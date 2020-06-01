Tiruchi makes a start with Nagercoil special

A passenger train to Nagercoil ready resume operation at the Tiruchi railway station on Monday. Photo: M. Srinath

TIRUCHI

01 June 2020 16:15 IST

Over 280 passengers boarded the train; many had e-passes

Train services from and via Tiruchi on select routes resumed on Monday with ‘moderate’ passenger traffic.

The first special train left for Nagercoil via Madurai early in the morning. The passengers were screened using thermal scanners at the Tiruchi railway junction where Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed.

Barricades and ropes were put up at the entrance to ensure personal distancing among passengers. Railway sources said over 280 passengers who had booked their tickets in advance had boarded from Tiruchi Junction in the Tiruchi – Nagercoil special train with select stoppages en-route.

Only reserved ticket holders travelled in the train that departed at 6 a.m, said Railway Protection Force sources. Being the first train, passengers began to arrive at the station from 4.45 a.m. and were guided by the railway department staff.

With the State government making e-pass mandatory for rail passengers for inter-zonal journey, the district administration had set up a help desk for passengers arriving without pass. A team of revenue officials were deputed at the desk to facilitate passengers arriving at Tiruchi from various destinations without e-pass.

The sources said around 78 passengers boarded the Madurai- Villupuram special train from here. The third train to arrive at Tiruchi was the Coimbatore–Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi special train in which around 138 passengers boarded from here.

Although the announcement that e-passes were mandatory was made only Sunday evening, many passengers who arrived by the Coimbatore–Jan Shatabdhi express had the passes, said revenue officials.

A passenger, Michael, who had come with his family to Tiruchi, said he was not aware of the e-pass rule. Upon arrival at Tiruchi junction from Coimbatore, he was guided by the revenue officials to approach the help desk. Mr. Michael was on his way to Villupuram district via Tiruchi.

P. Bhuvaneswari of Madurai complained that she couldn’t get the e-pass on Sunday due to connectivity issues in the mobile phone. She had come to see parents in Tiruchi. The help desk arranged e-pass for her return journey to Madurai on Tuesday.