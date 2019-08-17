Tiruchi court building completes a century

It was a historic day for the legal fraternity here as the iconic Tiruchi District Court building completed 100 years on Friday. Modelled on the lines of the London District and Sessions Court, the District Court building adjoining the Uyyakondan channel is one of the majestic landmarks in the city.

The foundation for the building was laid on April 28, 1917, by the then District and Sessions Judge J.G. Burn, who opened the magnificent structure on August 16, 1919.

The tower clock installed atop the building is another highlight of the old building which has seen several important cases in the past. The Tiruchi Bar Association organised a function to mark the milestone. Present were the Principal District Judge, Judicial Officers, several members of the Tiruchi Bar Association and court staff.

Senior Advocate Jayaprakash Narayanan, in his opening remarks, recalled the visit of important political leaders, including late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to the District Court building.

Mr. Narayanan said that he had spent 50 years in the building while carrying out his legal profession.

Tiruchi Bar Association president Ramesh Natarajan said it was a historic day and a proud moment for all as the District Court building had completed a century. Many District Judges from here had risen to become Judge of the Madras High Court, he said.

The grandson of the contractor, who constructed the building, was now a member of the Tiruchi Bar Association, he said. Principal District Judge K. Murali Shankar said the old building still remained strong.