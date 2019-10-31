Tiruchi Collector counters ‘false’ information on boy’s death

The Tiruchi district administration on Wednesday urged people to ignore "false information" being spread on social media about the failed operation to rescue two-year-old Sujith from a borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai.

“Upon hearing the information about the boy trapped in the borewell, I rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation personally. Responding to my request, L&T, KNR Constructions, NHAI and local owners of earth movers offered their equipment free of cost for the operation. They were provided only with 5,000 litres of diesel. Other expenses have been estimated in the range of ₹5 lakh,” the Collector said in a communication. Thanking the organisations and owners of earthmovers for their rapid response, the Collector said that those spreading false information about the expenditure with the intent of bringing disrepute to the State government and the district administration would be dealt with stringently.