Tiruchi City police registers case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

September 06, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on charges of twisting the comments of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

At a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated. “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Mr. Malviya in a post on X, claimed that Mr. Udhayanidhi had called for “genocide of 80% of India’s population.”

In a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, on Wednesday K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of DMK advocates wing of Tiruchi south district, alleged even after Mr. Udhayanidhi issued a clarification that he had never called for a genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma, the BJP IT cell continued to spread defamatory remarks against the Minister.

Based on his complaint, the City Crime Branch have registered a case against Mr. Malaviya under Sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code.

