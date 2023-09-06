ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City police registers case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

September 06, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of DMK advocates wing of Tiruchi south district, in a complaint to Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, on Wednesday alleged even after Mr. Udhayanidhi issued a clarification that he had never called for a genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma, the BJP IT cell continued to spread defamatory remarks against the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on charges of twisting the comments of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

At a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated. “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Mr. Malviya in a post on X, claimed that Mr. Udhayanidhi had called for “genocide of 80% of India’s population.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, on Wednesday K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of DMK advocates wing of Tiruchi south district, alleged even after Mr. Udhayanidhi issued a clarification that he had never called for a genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma, the BJP IT cell continued to spread defamatory remarks against the Minister.

Based on his complaint, the City Crime Branch have registered a case against Mr. Malaviya under Sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US