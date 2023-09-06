HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi City police registers case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of DMK advocates wing of Tiruchi south district, in a complaint to Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, on Wednesday alleged even after Mr. Udhayanidhi issued a clarification that he had never called for a genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma, the BJP IT cell continued to spread defamatory remarks against the Minister

September 06, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on charges of twisting the comments of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

At a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, 2023, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated. “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Mr. Malviya in a post on X, claimed that Mr. Udhayanidhi had called for “genocide of 80% of India’s population.”

In a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, on Wednesday K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of DMK advocates wing of Tiruchi south district, alleged even after Mr. Udhayanidhi issued a clarification that he had never called for a genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma, the BJP IT cell continued to spread defamatory remarks against the Minister.

Based on his complaint, the City Crime Branch have registered a case against Mr. Malaviya under Sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.