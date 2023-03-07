Tiruchi Airport rated best in Asia Pacific region, in under two million passengers category, for 2022

March 07, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi International Airport has been rated the best airport in the Asia Pacific region, in the category of under two million passengers, for 2022, by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The Tiruchi Airport received this global recognition following an Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey that was conducted, measuring passenger satisfaction between January and December 2022 at the airport by the ACI, a global non-profit organisation of airport operators.

The ASQ survey is an internationally-established global benchmarking programme measuring passenger satisfaction at airports.

Terming it a moment of pride for the Tiruchi International Airport, Airport Director P. Subramani said the ASQ survey was conducted measuring passenger satisfaction across 32 key performance indicators that include eight major categories such as: access to terminal buildings, check-in processes, security processes, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, the airport environment and arrival services. The survey was carried out based on the facilities being provided to the passengers at the airport, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the old terminal building on Tuesday, Mr. Subramani said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, had “applauded the team at Tiruchi international airport on the achievement”.

“This is the result of outstanding teamwork by the entire airport community. Selected by passengers, the Airports Service Quality Awards recognise the best airports worldwide for customer experience”, Mr. Subramani said reading out the message of the Director General, ACI.

Thanking all the stakeholders of the Tiruchi airport for their efficient services in bagging the award, Mr. Subramani said the Airports Authority of India had facilitated the carrying out of the ASQ survey which was done in a well-programmed manner, by interacting with the passengers.

The ACI-ASQ survey was carried out at around 291 airports across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific in 2022. This was the first time that the Tiruchi Airport had received this recognition, he said.

Integrated passenger terminal building

Replying to a query on the progress in the construction of the integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi airport, Mr. Subramani said the work was proceeding in full swing and the Airports Authority of India had targeted the completion of the project before September this year.

To a query on the status of the runway expansion, Mr. Subramani said the Tamil Nadu government had to provide 345 acres of land and another 166 acres were to be given by the Defence Department. Out of the 345 acres, 41 acres of land had already been handed over to the Airports Authority of India. Mr. Subramani said he had met the District Revenue Officer, Tiruchi, regarding the land acquisition and said he hoped that the remaining portion of land would be handed over by the Tamil Nadu government soon.