Tipsy man stabs his wife to death

CHENNAI

03 November 2021 23:15 IST

A 67-year-old inebriated man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of stabbing his wife to death in Taramani police station limits.

The police said K. Duraisamy and his wife Vendha, 60, were living in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and did not have any children. Duraisamy was daily wage worker and alcoholic. On Tuesday night, Duraisamy, who was drunk, stabbed Vendha with a kitchen knife several times during a spat. Neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

