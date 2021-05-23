Tindivanam Sub-Collector restores property of a 101-year-old man

VILLUPURAM

23 May 2021 14:17 IST

Prompt intervention by the Revenue department saw the restoration of property of a 101-year-old man, who was neglected by his grandson.

According to a Revenue official, the petitioner, Chinnappan of Sathyamangalam near Gingee in the district, had executed a deed transferring his immovable property of 2.25 acres to his grandson Masilamani in 2008.

In February this year, Mr. Chinnappan filed a complaint before the maintenance tribunal set up as per provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Official sources said that Chinnappan had transferred his property based on the understanding that his grandson would take care of him. However, Masilamani failed to take care of him.

An enquiry by Tindivanam Sub-Collector S. Anu found that the petitioner was staying alone in a hut and did not have any other source of income.

Section 23 (1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 clearly stipulates that in case the children fail to take care of their parents after transfer of their parents property in their favour, the said transfer of property shall be deemed to have been made by fraud or coercion or under undue influence and shall at the opinion of the transferor be declared null and void.

Ms. Anu said the grandson and his family also refused to pay maintenance to Chinnappan. Hence, the settlement deed executed by the petitioner in favour of his grandson was cancelled and declared null and void.

A copy of the order was also sent to the Sub-Registrar office in Sathyamangalam.