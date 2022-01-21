Tindivanam MLA tests positive

Villupuram

21 January 2022 23:09 IST

Tindivanam (Reserved) Assembly constituency MLA P. Arjunan, belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Sources said Mr. Arjunan underwent an RT-PCR test at the Murukeri Primary Health Centre on Thursday. The test results returned positive on Friday.

The MLA has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.

