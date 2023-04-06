ADVERTISEMENT

Tindivanam-Krishnagiri highway to be completed by June

April 06, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

National Highways Authority of India has informed Tamil Nadu government about the project’s progress, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu, said in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India has informed Tamil Nadu government that the construction of Tindivanam - Krishnagiri highways, which faced prolonged delays, will be completed by June this year, State Minister for Highways E.V. Velu, said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a call attention motion moved by the Pattali Makkal Katchi MLAs regarding the delay in the project, the Minister said that he had raised similar concerns in the Assembly when he was in the position as the project had faced delays since its launch in 2012.

To a letter he sent as an opposition MLA regarding the delay, Mr. Velu said the Union Highways Minister had then responded, saying that the delay was mainly due to the then State government. Later, he said the contract awarded earlier to a company was terminated and it was subsequently given to another firm SPK and Co in 2019. He said NHAI had recently informed that 95% of the work was completed and the rest would be over by June.

