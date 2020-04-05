Timings restricted for ATMs in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy issued orders on Sunday regulating the working hours for ATMs and asked the banks to make sure there is sufficient cash.

The announcement came after several reports of people venturing out to carry out transactions at ATMs. The announcement was given to restrict people queuing up before ATMs and it has been a difficult task to ensure physical distancing at rural pockets of the district.

The ATMs will be in operation from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on bank working days and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on bank holidays. This order will take effect from Tuesday, says a press release issued by Information and Public Relations office, District Collector Office, Tiruvannamalai.