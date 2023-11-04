ADVERTISEMENT

Time when Chennai feared about floods during rains has changed, says Stalin

November 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the time when Chennai feared about flooding whenever there were rains has changed due to the works undertaken by the present government since it came to power in 2021.

In a message on social media platform X, he said desilting, laying of new storm water drains for a length of 876 kilometres and other such work have prevented heavy rains from affecting people. He was responding to a statement by Greater Chennai Corporation that despite significant rainfall in many areas, the city remained free from water stagnation, barring the exception of Alandur and Velachery. Even in these places, the water was swiftly drained, the statement said.

Highlighting the forecast that there may be heavy rains for the next few days, he asked Ministers, elected representatives of the GCC and officials to be on the field to ensure that the public are not affected in any way.

